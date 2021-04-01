ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Board accepted the separation agreement with County Administrator Ryan Krosch and the resignation of Jamie Haefner, head of human resources and assistant county administrator.
There was no discussion by or explanation from the county commissioners — Terry Morrow, Marie Dranttel, Denny Kemp, Jack Kolars and John Luepke — who approved both motions unanimously at a special meeting Thursday morning.
At the request of The Free Press, the county provided information that said no disciplinary actions have been taken against Haefner or Krosch during their employment.
The board appointed Mandy Landkamer, director of property services, as the short-term interim county administrator.
Board Chair Morrow said the county would move to find a longer-term interim administrator until a new administrator is hired. Morrow said they would likely look outside of current employees for the longer-term interim, possibly asking a former county employee to take the job until a permanent replacement is hired.
The board also appointed Jaci Kopet, who is public services manager, as clerk of the board, a position required by law. Krosch previously served as clerk of the board.
The board also authorized the personnel committee, which includes commissioners Dranttel and Kolars, to make hiring and salary offers upon consultation with the department heads pending the selection of a new human resources director.
While few people generally listen in to the regular Zoom meetings held by the County Board, nearly 60 people were online for Thursday's meeting.
Krosch, hired in 2013, had a salary of $154,773. Haefner’s most recent salary was $ 111,705.
Krosch has been the top appointed official for Nicollet County since Jan. 1, 2013 — hired at a salary of just under $112,000 after serving in the same role in western Minnesota's Yellow Medicine County. A native of the Vernon Center area, Krosch replaced Bob Podhradsky, the first person to hold the county administrator position in Nicollet County until he retired the previous July.
