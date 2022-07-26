ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved the cooperative construction agreement for a proposed roundabout at Sunrise Drive and Broadway Avenue.
The joint project between the city of St. Peter and the county is being proposed to help with traffic volume as the city builds a new fire station in the area.
The agreement in part lists St. Peter as the lead agency of the project, making the city in charge of engineering work, soliciting bids and overseeing construction. It also breaks down costs between the city and the county.
The next step will be turning the agreement over to the city for the City Council to consider and sign off on it.
Construction on the project, which costs about $2.16 million, is set to begin sometime in August and finish later this fall.
