ST. PETER — Jack Kolars will serve as chair of the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners this year.
Terry Morrow will serve as vice chair.
Kolars takes over the leadership position from Marie Dranttel and Morrow takes over for Kolars, who previously served as vice chair.
The board votes once a year to determine the positions at the first meeting of the new term.
Joining Kolars and Morrow on the board are new members District 4 Commissioner and former North Mankato mayor Mark Dehen and District 5 Commissioner Kurt Zins.
Dehen defeated challenger Thomas Hagen for the two-year term by a 1,814 (72%) to 718 (28%) vote this past election.
The seat did not have an incumbent.
Zins defeated incumbent John Luepke for the four-year District 5 seat. Zins won by a 1,801 (51%) to 1,717 (49%) vote.
Dranttel also retained her position on the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.