ST. PETER — Organizers of the 2020 Nicollet County Fair in St. Peter kept hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of fans in mind when it came to the tough decision to cancel this year's event.
"The health of participants and guests attending our fair is our greatest concern," said Nicollet County Fair Board President Windy Block.
"We know this was a difficult decision for the Nicollet County Fair Board and we support their decision to cancel the 2020 Nicollet County Fair, due to the COVID-19 health pandemic," said in an emailed press release from Dianna Kennedy, Nicollet County Extension educator in charge of 4-H Youth Development.
"The cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair on Friday and now the Nicollet County Fair is sad news for Nicollet County 4-H. The loss of these summer traditions and community events are deeply disappointing for many of our members, families, volunteers and community partners."
Adaptations, such as a shorter fair season or requiring social distancing for grandstand audiences, may have been part of discussions. However, the board also talked about what fairgoers are used to experiencing.
"We didn't want an abbreviated version (of the fair) or take away from the things people enjoy," Block said of the fair in St. Peter.
"While there will be no fair, we are committed to offering an alternative for Nicollet County youth to showcase their learning and achievements locally in August. Our 4-H members will continue to work on their projects. In partnership with the Fair Board, we will find a way to celebrate their effort and ensure a pathway to state showcase events. The details of these showcases, whether they be online or in person or a combination of both, will be determined over the next few weeks," Kennedy said.
Blue Earth County Fair Board members during their June 10 meeting will determine the fate of their annual event, said Robin Tietz, president of the Fair Board. The fair in Garden City is slated for July 23-26.
"As of yet, plans (for the 2020 fair) are ongoing," Tietz said.
