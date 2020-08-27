MANKATO — Small businesses in Nicollet County impacted by COVID-19 can apply for grants up to $10,000.
The funding comes from the $4.1 million the county received from the federal CARES Act.
Businesses, including non-profit organizations, with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees that were in operation prior to March 1 are eligible to apply.
Business owners need to apply online at
https://www.co.nicollet.mn.us/800/Nicollet-County-CARES. The application period will be open Sept. 14 to Oct. 2.
Questions on the grant program or the application may be directed to caresact@co.nicollet.mn.us.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.