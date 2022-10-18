ST. PETER — Nicollet County was among nine counties declared drought disaster areas by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, allowing farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year.
Farmers in counties contiguous to Nicollet County — Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Sibley and Brown — are also eligible to apply for disaster aid.
The other counties declared disaster areas are: Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Under federal law, farmers in any county contiguous to the designated disaster areas are also eligible. There are 20 Minnesota counties and four in South Dakota that share borders and are therefore eligible for relief.
Farmers can contact their local federal Farm Service Agency office to see about applying for emergency loans to help offset farm losses.
In 2021, 67 of Minnesota's 87 counties were primary drought counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.