MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident in their late 50s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death was the county's 15th linked to COVID since the pandemic began. None of the other eight counties in south-central Minnesota has had more than six deaths linked to COVID.
Of the region's 38 total COVID deaths during the pandemic, 10 have been confirmed over the past two weeks.
The worrying spike comes as health officials reiterated concerns about community spread this week. College students returning to campuses across the state have been a particular concern.
Nicollet County's COVID death was one of 14 reported statewide Wednesday, making it one of the deadliest days for the illness over the last two months. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,793.
Eight area counties also had newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday — all but Nicollet County. Blue Earth County's 21 new cases were the most in the region and represent the county's biggest daily rise so far in August.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Le Sueur County — Nine
- Watonwan County — Eight
- Sibley County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Brown County — Three
- Martin County — Three
- Faribault County — Two
Statewide hospitalization levels, meanwhile, remained steady compared to Tuesday. Both ICU and non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID dropped slightly but remained above 300 total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.