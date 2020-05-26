MANKATO — Nicollet County's COVID-19 death toll rose to six Tuesday, with a resident in their 80s being the latest fatality linked to the illness.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the death among 18 new fatalities statewide. Apart from the resident being between 80-89 years old, the health department didn't release any other details.
Nicollet County now has the most deaths linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota, one more than Martin County.
Most of the state's COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. Nicollet County has had at least one long-term care facility with known COVID-19 exposures, Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato, although the health department only reports exposures at facilities with more than 10 residents.
South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose to 15 Tuesday. Minnesota's rose to 899 since the pandemic began.
Nicollet County also had two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and it wasn't alone among area counties. Blue Earth County had four, Watonwan County had two, and Brown, Faribault, Martin and Sibley counties had one each.
