MANKATO — Nicollet County's COVID-19 death toll rose to seven Tuesday, with one resident in their 80s among the latest fatalities linked to the illness.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the county's sixth death among 18 new fatalities statewide, while the county confirmed the seventh later in the day.
Nicollet County now has the most deaths linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota, two more than Martin County.
Most of the state's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. Nicollet County has had at least one long-term care facility with known COVID-19 exposures, Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato, although the health department only reports exposures at facilities with more than 10 residents.
South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose to 15 Tuesday. Minnesota's rose to 899 since mid-March.
Nicollet County also had two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and it wasn't alone among area counties. Blue Earth County had four, Watonwan County had two, and Brown, Faribault, Martin and Sibley counties had one each.
Along with the deaths and cases, the number of Minnesotans currently needing intensive care rose to 258, a new daily high. The newest counts come days after the state OK’d larger religious gatherings and agreed to let financially strapped restaurants and bars reopen for outside service, with capacity capped at 50 guests.
Despite that loosening, state health officials continue to caution that Minnesota has yet to see COVID-19’s peak.
The daily counts of those needing intensive care is a metric closely watched by state health officials who’ve been securing supplies and preparing for a coming peak in hospitalizations and ICU cases.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said recently those intensive care beds are filling up now in the Twin Cities metro area.
She offered a glimmer of positive news Tuesday, telling reporters that the time it’s taking for total COVID-19 cases to double in Minnesota has stretched out now to 16 days, offering some hope that the disease will not overwhelm the state’s health care system.
While people living in long-term care continue to account for most of the deaths, Malcolm noted 42 is the median age of those who’ve tested positive for the disease. There’s a common perception that it only affects elderly people, “but that is certainly not the case.”
As more parts of the economy restart and people start to gather again in public places, there’s a worry that people will let down their guard believing COVID-19 is “‘only a problem for certain populations and not for me,’” she said.
Community spread is continuing and cases are not as isolated as people believe, she added, noting officials won’t know for two to three weeks the effects of the most recent moves to loosen curbs on businesses, religious ceremonies and other gatherings.
