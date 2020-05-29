MANKATO — Nicollet County's COVID-19 death toll rose by two Friday.
The county is now up to nine deaths linked to the pandemic, with most occurring this week.
The latest fatalities in the county occurred in two residents in their 90s, who were among 29 newly reported COVID-19 deaths across the state.
Apart from the deaths, seven of south-central Minnesota's nine counties had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday. The region had 24 total new cases, and only Le Sueur and Brown counties didn't have new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
New cases included:
- 11 in Blue Earth County, which has had 137 total cases
- Five in Watonwan County, which has had 69 total cases
- Three in Martin County, which has had 129 total cases
- Two in Faribault County, which has had 15 total cases
- One in Nicollet County, which has had 83 total cases
- One in Waseca County, which has had 26 total cases
- One in Sibley County, which has had 16 total cases
The state's death toll is likely to top 1,000 during the weekend. The 29 new deaths Friday raised the total to 996 since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.