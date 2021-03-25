ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Board held a closed meeting "for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against individuals subject to the board’s authority."
Board Chair Terry Morrow said he could say nothing about the March 18 meeting at this point.
Morrow said the board did not take any official action after the closed meeting and said that at this point no future meeting set to discuss the issue.
Minnesota statute says a public body shall close one or more meetings "For preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority. If the members conclude that discipline of any nature may be warranted as a result of those specific charges or allegations, further meetings or hearings relating to those specific charges or allegations held after that conclusion is reached must be open."
