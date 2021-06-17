ST. PETER — A Nicollet County Jail inmate made a weapon out of a mirror and toilet paper in his cell, charges say.
Donnie Ross Felix, 37, of St. Peter, was charged with felony bringing a weapon into jail Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Felix's cellmate told a jail officer Felix had made a "shank" and “hooch” last month, according to a court complaint.
Jailers found a weapon was made from metal taken off a mirror in the cell and toilet paper that was wet, dried and hardened.
Oranges and a bottle containing orange liquid also were found in the cell.
Felix was in the jail for a domestic assault case. He since has been sent to prison after he was convicted of felony assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.