ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Board has named two finalists for the county’s top job: its own interim administrator and the administrator of Polk County.
The board members Tuesday selected Mandy Landkamer and Chuck Whiting as their top candidates to become the next county administrator.
Landkamer is the county’s property and public services director. She has been serving as interim county administrator since April. She has worked for the county for a number of years in posts that also have included environmental services director and senior planner/deputy zoning ordinance administrator.
Whiting has been county administrator of Polk County in northwestern Minnesota for nine years. He previously was an administrative coordinator for St. Croix County in Wisconsin and a city administrator in the Minnesota cities of Faribault, Mounds View and Benson.
County Board Chair Terry Morrow said the board will make a decision after conducting additional interviews with the finalists in coming weeks. Interview information be shared with the public once they are scheduled, they said.
The County Board parted ways with former county administrator Ryan Krosch in April. County commissioners gave no public reason for approving a separation agreement that gave Krosch about $120,000 in severance pay.
The board also accepted the resignation of Assistant Administrator/Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner without explanation in April.
No disciplinary actions were taken against Haefner or Krosch during their employment, a county representative told The Free Press.
