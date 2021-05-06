ST. PETER — Whitney Krebs will serve as the interim human resources director for Nicollet County.
The County Board approved the appointment at a special meeting Thursday.
Interim County Administrator Mandy Landkammer, who is director of property services, told the board the county personnel committee recommended Krebs.
At the end of March, the County Board parted ways with its two top administrators — County Administrator Ryan Krosch and Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner.
There was no explanation by county commissioners on the reason for the separations.
A search firm is looking for candidates for a permanent county administrator.
