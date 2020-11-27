ST. PETER — Beginning Monday Nicollet County will offer certain walk-up services by appointment only.
Telephone, email and online services will still be available.
Public entrances will be closed and appointments will be required at the Government Center in St. Peter and Health and Human Services buildings in St. Peter and North Mankato. The change will be until further notice.
“Modification to service delivery is being done to protect the health and safety of county staff and residents from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” County Administrator Ryan Krosch said in a statement.
More information at: co.nicollet.mn.us.
