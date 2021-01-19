ST. PETER — Nicollet County is accepting applications until Feb. 5 from small businesses and nonprofits in the county impacted by the pandemic.
Applicants must have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the public health emergency. Grant awards will be up to $10,000 based on eligibility.
The funds come from money approved by the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz. Nearly $115 million of the funding was distributed to Minnesota counties to provide relief grants to local businesses and nonprofits.
The application and program criteria can be found at www.co.nicollet.mn.us (search for “relief grant”).
Questions may be directed to grant@co.nicollet.mn.us or 507-934-7204.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.