ST. PETER — A Nicollet County concrete pavement project has been cemented as a national winner, a first for the county.
The American Concrete Paving Association recognized those involved in Nicollet County State Aid Highway 13 from 506th Street to Highway 99 with the 2022 Excellence in Concrete Pavement Award in the Streets and Roads Overlays category.
The ceremony took place in Nashville during the association’s annual conference.
Prior to earning national recognition, the county also for the first time won the 2021 County Overlays Award from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota.
Nicollet County Public Works worked with concrete contractor Croell Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa, on the $4.9 million project that took place from June to September 2021.
The project rehabilitated the road surface; about 5.3 miles of the road was overlaid with 7 inches of long-lasting concrete pavement, which is estimated to last more than three decades on average before needing repair.
The shoulder of the highway was also repaved in concrete, making it more cost-effective.
What paved the way for the project’s success, said Executive Director Matt Zeller with the Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota, is the smoothness of the road, the longevity of the material and the concrete mix design.
“What makes a job a good job is that, the first thing is what the general public can notice. They’re going to notice how smooth this road is,” Zeller said.
While the general public might notice the road’s durability, someone like Zeller, who’s been building concrete roads for 30 years, takes other factors within the concrete itself into account as well.
“The mix design used, what we use in Minnesota typically is a really good mix design. We require what we call a low water to cement ratio. The lower that is, nine times out of 10 that’s going to give you a much more durable concrete, which means it’ll last longer.
“When we have weather like we did last week and you go out and you have to salt the heck out of it, that salt’s not going to ruin your concrete,” he said.
Contractors are also often offered incentives, meaning the smoother the road, the more money they make.
“When we’re looking at the awards, we look at how smooth the road was, did they get an incentive? Same thing for the mix design,” Zeller said.
Seth Greenwood, public works director and county engineer, said some of the project’s unique elements also helped it shine.
“What was somewhat unique about this process, we paved the road, the entire width of the road, in one path, so we paved 36 feet wide of concrete in one path, which you typically don’t see a process like that,” he said.
Greenwood added he’s proud of the recognition the project has earned.
“To actually get notification on the national level on how well this project was completed across all the other projects that were submitted across the nation that we came out in our category the top project, we were quite blown away.”
