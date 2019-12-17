NORTH MANKATO — More than two decades ago, Nicollet County built a satellite office in upper North Mankato to serve the fastest growing part of the county.
Today, the building needs some work.
"It's 25 years old and it's starting to show its age," Administrator Ryan Krosch told county commissioners Tuesday. He said that other than basic maintenance, not much has been done to the building at 2070 Howard Drive W., near Caswell Park.
The county has been getting estimates on doing exterior and interior renovations, including a new roof to replace the now leaking one.
Exterior renovations, including roof, windows and some masonry work is estimated at $455,000. County staff was originally considering just painting and putting new flooring in the interior but decided more extensive renovations to modernize and update the building might be in order. If more extensive interior work was done, the total price tag to renovate the building inside and out would be about $2 million.
Some commissioners, including Marie Dranttel, have suggested that maybe the county should look at constructing a new building to meet current and future needs.
About half of the county's population lives in or near North Mankato and the city continues to grow. The building has several offices including human services, public health and probation.
Some commissioners said parking and other building space is likely to continue getting tighter on the site.
The net added cost of a new building would depend on several factors, Krosch said. He said early estimates are that while fully renovating the existing building would cost about $200 a square foot, constructing new buildings runs about $325 a foot.
But the county would sell the current building and land and have to buy other land to build, so whatever price the current building brought would affect the total cost of the new land and building.
And, he said, commissioners may want a new building that is larger than the 10,000-square-foot facility, raising overall costs.
Commissioners voted to hold off on any decision right now and will discuss it further in early January. No matter what, they are likely to approve fixing the leaky roof to prevent damage and because it would have to be done if they decide to sell it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.