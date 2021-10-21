MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, raising the south-central region's October death toll to 31.
The resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota had 26 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed statewide Thursday, raising its pandemic toll to 8,515.
Fueled by the more contagious delta variant, October is already the south-central region's third deadliest month yet during the pandemic.
Only November and December 2020 had more confirmed COVID-19 deaths. This month is on pace to surpass November 2020's 40 deaths, but unlikely to surpass December 2020's 58.
Nicollet County's pandemic death toll rose to 52. It has the second-most COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region, and its death rate per 10,000 residents ranks fifth.
Weeks of rising case counts preceded the region and state's spike in deaths.
New data released this week by the health department shows COVID-19 is killing unvaccinated Minnesotans at far higher rates than vaccinated residents. About 40% of south-central Minnesota residents age 12 and older aren't fully vaccinated, increasing their chances of spreading the illness and getting a serious case themselves.
Between May and mid-September, the COVID-19 death rate among fully vaccinated Minnesotans remained relatively flat, according to the data. The COVID-19 death rate among Minnesotans who weren't fully vaccinated, in contrast, fluctuated above the fully vaccinated rate from May to July before surging even further upward from July to September.
Along with the COVID-19 death in Nicollet County, area counties also combined for 131 newly confirmed cases Thursday. It was an uptick from the 107 confirmed one week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Thursday is as follows:
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Martin County — 21
- Blue Earth County — 20
- Brown County — 20
- Nicollet County — 13
- Sibley County — 13
- Faribault County — 10
- Waseca County — 8
- Watonwan County — 4
This story will be updated.
