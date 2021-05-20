MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday in Nicollet County was the south-central region's 241st fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The Nicollet County resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The death was among eight more fatalities linked to the illness statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,333.
Although COVID-19 deaths have slowed down this spring, Thursday was the second straight day the nine-county region had a newly confirmed fatality.
A Le Sueur County resident's death was confirmed as being caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has had 24 total COVID-19 deaths.
Thursday's death raised Nicollet County's pandemic death toll to 44, the most among the nine area counties. Per 10,000 residents, the county has the third-most COVID-19 deaths behind Brown and Martin counties.
Nicollet County also has the second-highest vaccination rate among residents 16 and older in south-central Minnesota. About 61% of county residents 16 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine; about 88% of county residents 65 and older have at least one shot.
For newly confirmed cases Thursday, the regional count remained in the 20s. Case counts have been trending down in recent weeks.
Seven area counties combined for 22 new cases. Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Martin counties each had four cases.
Waseca and Faribault counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Watonwan County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Sibley County — 3
- Nicollet County — 2
- Brown County — 1
This story will be updated.
