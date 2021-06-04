MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 45th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 245 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The latest death was among eight reported statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,445.
Area counties also combined for eight new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was a rise from the three on Thursday but extended the run of days with fewer than 10 new cases to six.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Nicollet County — 1
- Brown County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
