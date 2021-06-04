Stock COVID 2
CDC

MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 45th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.

The resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. 

South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 245 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.

The latest death was among eight reported statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,445.

Area counties also combined for eight new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was a rise from the three on Thursday but extended the run of days with fewer than 10 new cases to six.

The full list of new cases by county includes:

  • Blue Earth County — 2
  • Faribault County — 2
  • Le Sueur County — 1
  • Nicollet County — 1
  • Brown County — 1
  • Watonwan County — 1

This story will be updated. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you