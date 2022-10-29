ST. PETER — Nicollet County has responded to a complaint filed in late September by a conservative legal foundation over alleged voter roll discrepancies.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation, or PILF, said records indicate there are four people on Nicollet County’s voter roll that have two voter registration numbers, despite having the same year of birth and address.
PILF filed the complaint, along with complaints against several other Minnesota counties, with the secretary of state, who is responsible for investigating complaints filed under the Help America Vote Act.
Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said the county has filed a response to the complaint. The secretary of state has 90 days from the date the complaint was filed to make a determination, unless the county and PILF reach an agreement on their own.
“I’m very confident in our election process and the system we are using,” Zehnder Fischer said.
PILF was one of four nonprofits that Reuters identified in 2020 as part of a network of attorneys that has fed into the national Republican push to seek voting restrictions and purge voters from the rolls. Those four groups filed lawsuits over election rules over an eight-year period, the news service reported.
PILF said that states are required to implement a computerized statewide voter registration list that is accurate and eliminates duplicate registrations.
In Minnesota, information on registered voters, including their contact information and voting history, is available from the state for a fee. There are about 21,000 registered voters in Nicollet County, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. In the 2020 election, 19,217 residents cast ballots, according to Jaci Kopet, who oversees elections for Nicollet County.
