NORTH MANKATO — Nicollet County’s North Mankato satellite office, 2070 W. Howard Drive, will temporarily close to the public beginning Tuesday.
The closure is necessary while the building that houses Health and Human Services and Community Corrections (probation) offices undergoes updates.
Both the building and its grounds will be inaccessible while construction crews make modifications to address safety, accessibility and provision of services. During the project, the majority of Health and Human Services staff members will relocate to the Health and Human Services building at 622 S. Front St., in St. Peter.
• Residents in need of in-person services from the satellite office’s team members should call to confirm meeting locations.
• Community corrections clients should call their agents’ usual phone numbers regarding appointments and locations or when they have specific questions regarding cases.
• For answers to general questions, call 934-8559 or 934-7882.
Documents that would have been dropped off at the North Mankato location should instead be dropped off at the St. Peter location. These documents also may be submitted electronically or deposited in a drop box at Blue Earth County Human Services on 410 S. Fifth St., in Mankato.
More information, including instructions for dropping off materials, may be found online at Nicollet County’s website at www.co.nicollet.mn.us.
County officials expect construction on the updates to begin in mid-March and to last for about three months. Updated information on the project will be posted on Nicollet County‘s website.
