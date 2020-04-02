MANKATO — The state’s 2020 construction season includes a resurfacing project on Highway 111 north of Nicollet and slope repairs on Highway 68 south of Courtland.
The projects are among 188 road and bridge improvements planned for 2020, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Roadway construction workers are exempted from the state’s stay-at-home order, ensuring projects will continue as planned during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher stated in the release. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis.”
The project near Nicollet involves resurfacing 19 miles of Highways 111 and 22 between the city and Gaylord. Turn lanes, new snow fencing and lighting at intersections will be added, along with utility and piping upgrades.
Construction is slated to begin May 8 and continue until Oct. 3. The project’s cost is about $14.6 million.
Along with slope repairs, the Highway 68 project near Courtland includes fixing a culvert by County Road 24. The project started on March 2 and is on track to conclude Sept. 1. Its total cost is $850,000.
Another resurfacing project will begin in May on Highway 30 south of Mapleton to New Richland. Two bridges will be replaced as part of the nearly $10 million project between May 1 and Oct. 2.
Smaller projects in New Ulm and Le Center are also on MnDOT’s 2020 schedule. Both are scheduled to start June 15.
Crews will repair drainage issues on Highway 15 in New Ulm between Cottonwood Street and Fifth Street North. The $93,000 project could finish Sept. 30.
Highway 99 in Le Center will get left turn lanes as part of a $200,000 project. The work at the county’s justice center and East Commerce Drive is expected to wrap up Aug. 21.
For a map of all the state’s 2020 road projects, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/construction.
