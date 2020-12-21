NICOLLET — The COVID pandemic has caused some financial stress for the Baumann family in Nicollet, but it pales compared to the heartbreaking diagnosis this spring that their oldest son, 9-year-old Isaac, has an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.
So when a firetruck pulled up to their home Monday evening with Santa on board, Isaac and his siblings, Isaiah, 7, and Annabelle, 5, were able to shed some of the worries they've been facing.
"The kids had no idea it was coming," Marissa Baumann said of the visit.
With medical bills and COVID, she and her husband, Jared, have been hit with financial stress. Jared, who works in New Ulm, took a bit of a pay cut because of the pandemic. Marissa teaches piano lessons at Trinity Lutheran School.
"It's been a tough year," Marrissa said.
Having Santa arrive on the firetruck was especially joyful for Isaac, a huge fan of firefighters. In fact, he was earlier this month made an honorary member of the Fire Department of New York City or FDNY.
Marissa's dad is a retired firefighter in Cottage Grove and her grandfather served on the FDNY.
"Grandpa has friends (at FDNY) and they were looking for a way to cheer Isaac up." The Nicollet firefighters had Isaac come to the fire hall where FDNY firefighters gave him the honorary membership during a Zoom meeting.
"The guys at the fire station gave him a ride to school on the firetruck. He was thrilled."
Isaac and his siblings were all smiles when the firetruck stopped, sounding its horn, with Santa meeting them in their yard with presents.
"I can't hug you," Isaac said as he gave Santa a fist and elbow bump.
The Santa firetruck also stopped at Ashley Wahl's house to deliver presents to Cooper, 3, and Addison, 1.
"Cooper is always excited to see firetrucks," his mom said.
She said the family has had strains this year beyond the pandemic and appreciated the fire department's gesture.
"I don't like to ask for help but this was really nice."
Cooper was eager to accept the presents Santa brought to their door, while Addison showed a mix of fear of all the commotion and an eagerness to reach her arms out when gifts were presented.
The event was a variation on the department's normal "shop with a kid" event they've held in past years.
"In the past we'd take kids to Target and they'd pick out gifts," said firefighter Adam Erickson.
Last year they shopped with 17 kids. "But this year with the list I got from the county and school, it ballooned to 43 kids."
In the past the fire department kicked in money and Target provided a grant. But with so many kids this year, Erickson said they solicited funds and got support from Pro Growth Bank, Cabin Bar, Conservation Club, Cheap Chics Boutique, ROE, Mankato Cornhole, Target as well as the fire department.
"We raised $5,000. We got great support," Erickson said. This year they were also able to give a $30 Hy-Vee gift card to each family.
Each child submitted a list of toys on their list they'd like to receive. The firefighters went shopping at Target, then with help from their spouses, wrapped them and have been delivering them to the kids.
Firefighter Mike Slater, aka Santa, said this year's socially distanced gift event was even more of a thrill for kids than past years because rather than shopping and picking out their gifts, they were surprised with wrapped gifts via firetruck.
Erickson agreed. "What kids doesn't want to see Santa coming out of a firetruck?"
Erickson said they get many messages from parents and kids saying how much the event meant to them.
