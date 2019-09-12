NICOLLET — For 37 years volunteers have
canvassed the town of Nicollet to raise money for the Nicollet Fund, with proceeds going to local charities from the Nicollet Backpack program to health-related charities.
“We divided the town up and passed around an envelope or went door-to-door,” said Cyndi Zins, one of the fund’s board members.
“But the city has grown so much and it’s hard to get block workers. And it’s been hard to find anyone at home. And last year was election season so people don’t want to answer the door.”
Zins and the other board members, Tricia Holcomb, Sharon Steffen and Jan Renne, decided to appeal for donations through a mailing that just went out to the 800 households in the 56074 zip code in and around the community of 1,300.
“The money all goes to local charities,” Zins said of the more than $8,000 collected each of the last two years.
The mailing has a list of local charities that people can choose to donate to, or they can add their own or designate no specific charity. People can mail back their donation or drop it at the lobby or night deposit box of ProGrowth Bank, which is assisting in covering the cost of the mailings.
Some charities listed aren’t necessarily located in Nicollet — such as the Mayo System Hospice Program — but are listed because they serve people in the community.
“If they don’t see a charity that’s dear to their heart they can write it in. If they really want it to stay truly in Nicollet they can donate to the Nicollet Foundation because that all stays in Nicollet.”
Zins said they looked to other communities for a model and found many had switched to mail appeals. “Gaylord switched to it and they were really successful.”
