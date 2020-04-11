MANKATO — A man allegedly drove drunk after he threatened to kill a pregnant woman and a child.
Dakota Edmond Diener, 28, of Nicollet, was charged with two felony counts threats of violence, felony domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor DWI last week in Blue Earth County District Court.
Diener threatened to drown a 7-year-old girl at a Mankato residence Tuesday night, a court complaint said. Diener was upset because the girl splashed a younger sibling in the face during a bath.
He then reportedly threatened a pregnant woman, telling her: “After you have the baby, I'm going to kill you.”
Diener left in a vehicle and was pulled over in Mankato. A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
Diener has two prior DWI convictions and two prior assault convictions.
