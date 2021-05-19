ST. CLAIR — A 31-year-old Nicollet man suffered life-threatening injuries when a car and a compact SUV crashed about 8 miles northwest of St. Clair Wednesday morning.
Bradley Lawrence Darling was a passenger in an eastbound 1998 Camaro at 6:26 a.m. when the car and a northbound 2019 Ford Escape crashed at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 8 and Highway 22, the State Patrol said.
Darling was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, which does not provide condition reports, but the patrol described his injuries as life-threatening.
The Camaro's driver, Christopher Logan Stolt, 30, of Nicollet, was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign.
Neither Stolt nor the driver of the Escape, Erin Michelle Zempel, 27, of Delavan, was injured, the patrol said.
