When the time comes to stand up and be counted, Nicollet residents are the champions.
In 2010, 90% of the 1,093 people living in the Nicollet County town voluntarily returned their completed census forms and didn’t require further nagging by a Census Bureau worker. That followed an 89% response rate in 2000.
Other south-central Minnesota census champions were New Ulm (89% in 2010, 87% in 2000), North Mankato (87% and 88%) and Courtland (84% and 88%), followed by Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur and St. Clair. Rounding out the top 10 were Waseca and St. Peter.
Lafayette actually tied St. Peter for the 10th spot for combined response rates over the two censuses. But Lafayette was also an example of how much can change in a decade. In 2000, 92% of the 529 Lafayettians did their census duty when the forms arrived, but the response rate plunged to 76% in 2010.
The lowest response rates came from a couple of lake communities, where people may be more preoccupied with ice-out dates in late March than with National Census Day. In Madison Lake, just 74% responded to the initial census mailings in 2000, and that fell to 65% a decade later. And in Elysian, the numbers for the two censuses were 67% and 60%, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mankato was the essence of average — an 81% response rate in 2000 and 80% in 2010. That virtually matched the rate statewide — 81% in each year.
Minnesota, by the way, lost to Wisconsin both years for the census-taking national championship. The cheeseheads (85% in 2000 and 82% in 2000) led the nation each census, followed by Minnesota and Iowa.
Louisiana, New Mexico and West Virginia, where a third of residents failed to return the census questionnaires, had the lowest participation rates in the past two censuses in the continental United States. Alaska finished dead last each time.
