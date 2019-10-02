NICOLETT — Nicollet Public School students are getting real-life lessons on the legislative process.
Student body President Logan Shay recently helped Supt. Dennis Morrow make a proposal to their state senator.
Morrow recently realized the district might not be complying with a state fundraising law since it moved the location of prom a few years ago. Morrow and Shay asked Sen. Nick Frentz if he would help them try to change the law.
For years a raffle has raised money to support the high school prom. A few years ago school leaders decided to move the prom venue from the Nicollet Conservation Club to the school campus. The motive, Morrow said, was to reduce cost and make prom tickets even more affordable for student attendees.
But during a legal compliance review earlier this year, Morrow discovered the move means his district might, arguably, be breaking Minnesota Statute 609.761.
The law includes regulations for school raffles, including a stipulation that proceeds only may be used to send students to “high school activities held at other locations.”
Morrow figured he could argue that because Nicollet’s prom is held in a shared portion of the school that also is a community center, that could qualify as an “other location.”
But then he thought removing that “other location” requirement from the law could both take his district out of a legal gray area and help other schools that hold prom on their own campus.
Morrow and other district educators are engaging students to help lobby for the law change. They have reached out to both Frentz and Rep. Jeff Brand but have not had the opportunity to meet with Brand yet, Morrow said.
Frentz said the district brought to him a reasonable request and he plans sponsor a bill to change the law to allow raffles for all school-sponsored activities.
Frentz said he referred the idea to the Senate Counsel, Research and Fiscal Analysis Office, which will draft bill language and do an analysis of its repercussions.
The next step will be be getting the bill heard in a committee hearing, Frentz said.
Nicollet classes will be tracking the bill as their teachers use it as a springboard for lessons about the legislative process.
“Any time we can take something and turn it into a teachable moment, we are very interested,” Morrow said.
