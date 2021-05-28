ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is now using the CodeRED notification system.
Citizens can sign up to receive alerts about emergencies and other critical messages from the Sheriff's Office.
Users can customize the type of alerts they want to receive and via what mediums, including phone call, text and email. To sign up, go to www.co.nicollet.mn.us/830/CodeRED.
Many other area law enforcement agencies in the region also use CodeRED.
