ST. PAUL — Nicollet and Sibley counties will receive state disaster assistance for damage caused by severe storms over the summer.
Heavy rainfall from a series of thunderstorms caused flooding in the two area counties between July 25-27, resulting in washouts on county and township roads. Gov. Tim Walz announced the assistance Monday.
“It’s our responsibility to help our neighbors recover in the face of devastating weather events,” he stated in the release. “These storms were so severe that our communities continue to struggle with damage to their infrastructure and local economy. That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to aid in recovery efforts.”
State funds will cover 75% of eligible costs, while local governments will cover the remaining 25%.
