Heather Giefer was a girl of many talents.
She played volleyball, trumpet and piano, was a figure skater; showed and judged multiple types of livestock with FFA and 4-H; and won ribbons for her artwork.
“Anything she tackled, she did well,” said Nicollet High School teacher Pat Kearney.
Classmates and teachers are dedicating a memorial to Giefer next week.
They designed and built a pergola and adorned it with a tribute to Giefer, who died from a brain tumor in November 2017 at age 16. The public is invited to a dedication ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the pergola, located outside the shared school and community center wing.
The school’s FFA club donated $500 for the pergola materials and the Nicollet 4-H club donated $500 for the concrete floor.
Kearney designed the pergola with benc- hes and led students in building it last year. 4-H club members plant- ed flowers around it last spring.
Senior Charlie Grubb and sophomore Owen Warmington added the finishing touches this fall. They made an angel figure out of horseshoes and also arranged horseshoes to spell out her name.
“I just wanted to use what I’m good at to honor Heather,” Grubb said. “She represented the best of us — the class of 2020.”
The horseshoes were chosen in homage to the young animal lover’s favorite animal.
Grubb said Giefer was a kind and creative classmate who often talked about her horses.
“She had a calming influence on everyone who knew her,” he said. “But she was also so funny.”
Kearney described Giefer as a “bright light.”
“She was always smiling and always in a good mood,” he said. “She was just a joy.”
Students and educators also remembered Giefer as they celebrated homecoming last week. Dinners before the volleyball and football games and a walk raised funds for pediatric cancer research in her honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.