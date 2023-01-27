NICOLLET — Nicollet County's sheriff and Nicollet Public School's superintendent stressed the importance of sportsmanship after an incident between spectators and referees at a girls basketball game Thursday.
Nicollet hosted Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, with the visitors winning 60-33.
Sheriff David Lange was at the game and said the "unfortunate situation" occurred after spectators were heckling referees, leading the referees to eject a fan. Another spectator reportedly then threw a water bottle at the referees.
“Just an unfortunate situation nowadays," Lange said. "Fans need to leave the referees to do their jobs and the kids to do their thing."
The game continued afterward and there were no reported injuries.
Police made no arrests at the game, and as of Friday evening, no charges had been filed in Nicollet County District Court.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is working with the school district as it considers potential charges, Lange said, adding that, if anything, the parties could face disorderly conduct charges.
Nicollet Public Schools Supt. Stephen Malone provided a statement encouraging spectators to demonstrate good sportsmanship.
"Criticizing officials or opposing team members is not allowed," he stated. "Fans should enjoy the competition and appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in the contest."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.