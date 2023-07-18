NICOLLET — Nicollet’s residents and businesses can now access multi-gig internet speeds from Fidium, the new fiber internet service from Consolidated Communications and the city is marking the occasion.
Mayor Fred Froehlich, members of the City Council, business leaders and community members will celebrate Nicollet’s new status as a “Gig Town” during a ribbon-cutting ceremony 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 401 Pine St.
Fiber construction was completed last month.
The event will include remarks from Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of communications for Consolidated Communications.
