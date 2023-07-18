Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.