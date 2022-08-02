Neighborhoods around the region brought community members together Tuesday evening for annual Night to Unite events.
Each year, the event serves as a way to build community and strengthen city and public safety relationships with residents. Locally, neighborhoods also worked to raise awareness of crime and drug prevention efforts.
In North Mankato, several residents gathered at Storybook Park for North Mankato Taylor Library’s National Night Out celebration, which happened in conjunction with Night to Unite.
The event was one of many to bring together law enforcement, informational booths and activities for the kids.
Groups like the Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates, a federally funded program that focuses on youth substance prevention in Nicollet County, used the event to reach a bigger audience.
Nicollet County Drug Free Community Program Coordinator Derrek Harju said it’s important to let people know about their resources.
“ACWA was formulated in 2019, but we’re actually funded our first year now, so we’re getting out in the community and letting them know that we’re here and we’re trying to make a difference in promoting health through the community,” he said.
Local police and fire departments were also in attendance.
North Mankato Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Van Eps said the event is especially important to connect with kids.
“There’s a lot of kids that, when they’re young, are still afraid of firefighters, so it’s just nice to get out and show them that we are regular adults and people that are just here to help,” he said.
Brooke McGuire, who attended the event with kids Camdyn and Mya and is a frequent North Mankato Taylor Library visitor, said it’s nice to find common interests and connect with neighbors at events like these.
“Especially in these times, I think it’s especially important for people to come together and focus on similarities and things they have in common and just enjoying fun times together and focusing on that,” she said.
North Mankato Taylor Library Assistant Director Hallie Uhrich said events like National Night Out and Night to Unite are important in getting people out into the community again.
“It is to get people out and meeting their neighbors, interacting with law enforcement, so we want to provide a location for people to do that. It’s just important to get people back out and get familiar with what is going on in the community,” she said.
