MANKATO — A pair of nocturnal birds living in a downtown green space likely lost sleep several days this week. The nighthawks chose as a place to hatch their chicks a not-very secluded piece of ground between noisy construction projects and Mankato's restaurant and bar scene.
"Usually, they pick a flat spot, on a roof or the on the prairie, a place that's out of the way of predators," Bethany Lutheran College assistant biology professor and Hawkwatch organizer Chad Heins said.
"I've seen nighthawks on bare rocks out at Minneopa State Park, when I've stumbled across them on the prairie," Heins said.
Most people pass by without noticing the birds that are larger than robins but not as big as crows. Both the male and female are well-camouflaged in gray, white, black and buff feathers.
Their earth-tone speckled eggs were laid atop a pile of dark brown wood mulch.
"They really don't make a nest," avian expert Merrill Frydendall of North Mankato said.
Urban nighthawks prefer flat-top buildings with lots of small rocks to hold down the roof.
"They like to spread the stones around where they nest," Frydendall said.
Although male parents help feed regurgitated bugs to their baby nighthawks, its just the females that take on incubation duties. They sleep atop the eggs throughout the day.
If a female nighthawk hears a noise and wakes up to assess the danger of a human who's too close for comfort, her ground-level cover may be blown. Her eyes are large and shiny black.
Dusk is the best time to spot nighthawks in flight, Heins said.
"They migrate at the end of August. At that time of year you might see hundreds of them," Heins said.
Nighthawks in flight are often mistaken for another nocturnal creature: bats. The birds have white patches under their wings and a loud, distinct call.
"They fly around at night when the city is lit up, looking for insects near lights," he said, then clarified that although the name implies nighthawks are raptors, the species does not prey on mice or other birds.
Along with Whip-poor-wills, nighthawks are classified under Caprimulgidae, a family of birds that's also known as nightjars and goatsuckers. The latter name is based on ancient, inaccurate observations that the birds liked to draw milk from goats. However, they were after the flying insects swarming near the animals' udders.
Nighthawks may stay quiet while the sun is shining. When it grows dark, the male bird's territorial call is as loud as the music booming from Mankato's downtown bars.
"The sound he makes is a loud nybt, nybt, nybt," Freydendall said.
He said the male bird's territorial display also is wonderful to see and hear.
"They get high in the air and then drop. As they near the ground they pull up their wings. The sound that makes is a 'whoop' that comes from air passing through their wing feathers," Freydendall said.
Nighthawk numbers, and those of similar insect eaters, have been declining.
Heins said he's not sure why, but the birds may be having difficulty finding safe places to lay their eggs.
Although many of Mankato's downtown buildings have flat roofs, alternatives to rocks are now used as ballast, Public Works General Superintendent Tom Fournier said.
He knows the location of the downtown nighthawks and he's had experience with other birds who opt for ground level nesting.
"A year ago, a mallard made her nest downtown, right up next to a building," Fournier said.
"We put (orange) cones up to deter people from the area until the ducklings left."
Likewise, the parks and open spaces crew will avoid mowing the green space where the nighthawks live until the chicks are on their own.
Heins said when the baby birds hatch, their eyes will stayed closed for a time.
The tiny nighthawks will be cute and fuzzy. But if humans approach, the mother may get upset and flush. She'll flop around and act as if she's crippled to draw attention away from the young birds.
"The best thing for people to do to help is to stay away from them," Heins said.
