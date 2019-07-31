A nighthawk family soon will begin migrating south after weeks of inconspicuously nesting on a pile of mulch in a downtown Mankato green space filled with hostas.
The four birds successfully evaded predators such as raccoons and feral cats, and survived this summer’s heat and rainstorms, including one downpour that uprooted a pine tree near their ground-level nesting spot.
“Nighthawks rely a lot on luck; they don’t have sharp talons or strong beaks. They are harmless unless you are an insect,” said Al Batt, area bird watcher and humor columnist.
Two chicks hatched at the end of June and early July and are now plump fledglings. Their nocturnal parents took turns with feedings of regurgitated bugs just before dawn and at dusk.
When the youngsters are on their own, they’ll eat by flying open-beaked at moths and other winged prey that will be swallowed whole.
Urban nighthawks generally opt for roof-top spots; however, in rural areas the birds — well camouflaged in their earth-tone feathers — prefer open ground.
“I’ve stumbled across them often,” Batt said.
Nighthawks are lovely creatures to watch in flight, he said, describing distinct markings under their wings that can be used to identify the species.
Like the people who’ve been surprised to find four good-size birds snoozing near a downtown Mankato park bench, Batt and his wife, Gail, did not expect to discover nighthawks near their rural Hartland house.
A pair nested in a cozy spot close to a rose bush.
“Apparently, some nighthawks just have a keen eye for landscaping,” Batt said.
