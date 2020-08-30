Seated around a table with friends Friday on The 507 Bar’s back patio, Carl Germann said he and his roommates take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
One of them already had COVID earlier in the pandemic, leading the Minnesota State University students to don masks and gloves at times around their place while quarantining. Their night out Friday was a seated one with guidelines in place at downtown bars.
To Germann, 21, following the rules for mask-wearing and social distancing isn’t too much to ask.
“People make a big deal out of it, but it’s like the least you can do is wear a mask and be courteous,” he said.
There have been rare exceptions, but 507’s owner and a Mankato Department of Public Safety official said most young people are following suit.
The result is a somewhat more subdued nightlife scene in downtown Mankato. Bouncers at 507 and other establishments scan temperatures at the doors, keep headcounts to stay within reduced capacity limits, have customers leave their contact information on sheets, and remind customers to wear masks when not seated.
It’s far different from the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds regularly seen on normal weekends when colleges are in session. There’s less mingling, too, because groups are required to stay at their own tables.
While not as bustling as usual, there’s still fun to be had going downtown, Germann said.
“You can still come downtown and have a good time,” he said. “You just have to follow the regulations.”
The regulations are also getting easier to enforce after initial learning curves, said 507 Bar owner Steve Wegman. One of the early challenges for bars was how to implement new guidelines at the same time as trying to bring back staff to reopen under new business models.
Wegman likened the bar reopenings in June to sports teams beginning their seasons without any preseason games. He used another analogy to describe the responsibility the guidelines placed on bars.
“Not only are you implementing it, you’re having to enforce it,” he said. “You’ve gone from bar owner and wait staff to now you’re the judge, the jury, the police officer.”
The Minnesota Department of Health listed downtown Mankato’s 507, Rounders and The Underground among 29 bars across the state with COVID outbreaks during the pandemic. Most of the cases linked to the Mankato bars date back to June, but overall cases in Blue Earth County and south-central Minnesota have spiked in the last week after college students returned to the area.
Wegman doesn’t think bars and restaurants can be blamed for the next spike. He praised his mostly college-age staff at 507 and the other bar/restaurant he owns, Weggy’s, for being responsible.
“At the same time, my opinion is you can be responsible as you want, but it doesn’t make you bulletproof,” he said, adding a roommate who isn’t as responsible can lead to a case.
So far, however, Wegman said no employees have tested positive. And he also commended the city for helping establishments adjust to the guidelines so far.
“I’ve never felt they’re out to get anybody,” he said. “They’re just out to make sure the rules are followed.”
Minnesota health officials have been imploring college students and other young people to follow safety guidelines for weeks. People between 20-29 account for the biggest proportion of COVID cases in both the state and Blue Earth County.
Rising cases and concerns about young people spreading the illness to more vulnerable populations spurred Gov. Tim Walz to announce expanded enforcement at establishments across the state.
“A few of these incidents can have a dramatic impact on the spread in the community that puts other businesses and our schools at risk — as well as starting to overwhelm the health care system,” he said.
Mankato police officers are also regularly making the rounds to see how bar staff are handling the regulations. The approach is more about education to help the establishments follow the guidelines rather than shutting them down, said Matt DuRose, Mankato’s assistant director of public safety.
“Our goal is compliance and the health and safety of the community,” he said. “So from that perspective, we don’t want to catch people doing something wrong. We want to help people succeed.”
Apart from incidents with unruly customers who refused to follow the rules at South Street on Aug. 21 and The 507 on Aug. 22, DuRose said most people are complying.
“I would say as we continue through the pandemic here we’re definitely seeing improvements both from the establishments and the customer side,” he said.
Summaries of the city’s COVID patrol activities downtown between Aug. 14-23 also noted improved compliance. After an officer talked to an employee at The Underground about too many people congregating at the bar to order drinks, the officer came back on his next shift and reported the situation improved.
Down at South Street Saloon, an officer reported a crowd waiting for drinks at the bar without social distancing one night. Another night, officers were “extremely complimentary” of what they observed at bars.
The Aug. 21 incident at South Street involved customers assaulting staff who were trying to enforce the mask mandate. Two males were cited and released, according to the city’s summary.
The 507’s incident the next night was similar with a customer going after staff with a street sign after getting kicked out for noncompliance.
People who act like that, said Mankato college students and 20-somethings Friday, give other young adults who go out and follow the rules a bad name.
Dallas McBroom, a student at Bethany Lutheran College, said it feels like millennials are always the scapegoats for problems. He, Elijah Pitchford and Nick Makovsky were also at 507 Friday.
They all gave different reasons for why they take the pandemic seriously. Pitchford, who works at the bar, said he tries to be safe when out so he can see his infant nephew.
Makovsky said wearing a mask just isn’t that hard of a task.
“If one person can prevent something from exponentially affecting a mass group of people, wearing a mask is the least you can do,” he said.
And McBroom doesn’t want to miss out on another baseball season.
“I didn’t get a college baseball season last year and I want one this year,” the Bethany senior said.
Seated elsewhere in the bar’s outside back patio, MSU seniors Sophie Ricci and Abby Arseneau said they felt the setting was safe. Arseneau pointed out how bouncers sanitizing surfaces and taking temperatures at the entrance make it possible to safely maintain a social life during the pandemic.
Ricci thought the rhetoric on how college students don’t care about the pandemic was somewhat justified. She said she could see where the health experts were coming from in focusing their attention on young people.
“Kids in college just want to have their college experience,” she said. “Some aren’t listening, some are.”
They entered their senior year in an environment where classes are online and rental companies seem to be cracking down more on gatherings at apartments. They described the bar activity Friday night as much quieter than it would normally be.
Back at Germann’s table, he said he agreed that young people don’t realize how serious the pandemic is. He contrasted how different the U.S.’s pandemic response has been to other countries where it was handled more successfully.
His friend and fellow MSU student Kaisei Okada backed him up, observing how masks are commonly worn back home in Japan every winter. So wearing them during the COVID pandemic didn’t take convincing, and Japan had a fairly lenient lockdown in comparison to the U.S.
Okada, a psychology student, said cultural differences might explain the COVID severity contrast between the U.S. and Japan. In Japan, for example, hugging between friends or family isn’t as common.
Studies also show Americans tend to have more confidence than others, he said. It can make convincing them of something, such as wearing masks and following similar rules, that much harder.
In response, Germann offered straightforward advice on how young people in Mankato can help each other get through the pandemic.
“Do what you can and be courteous to others,” he said.
