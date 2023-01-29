MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announces two new additions to its management team in the Mankato region.
Tori Nill, of Mankato, is now assistant district engineer for construction and Ronda Allis, of rural Easton, was appointed administrative manager for District 7.
The district includes 13 counties in south-central and southwestern Minnesota.
Nill has more than 20 years of experience at MnDOT. She will lead the construction offices in Mankato and Windom, as well as other areas of construction operation including bridge and land management. Her staff of about 85 is responsible for delivering an annual construction program of about $100 million on more than 1,300 miles of state and federal highways.
Allis has been employed with MnDOT for more than 11 years. Her staff of about 25 is responsible for administrative operations including human resources, financial and information resources, employee development, safety, labor relations, materials and inventory management.
