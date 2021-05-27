MANKATO — A slight rise in new COVID-19 cases Thursday ended south-central Minnesota's run of days with fewer than 20 confirmed cases.
Nine area counties combined for 23 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. None of the previous five days had more than 20, a first since summer 2020.
The south-central region again had no new COVID-19 deaths, keeping its pandemic death toll at 243.
May's death toll in the region already surpassed April's total. But both April and May are well below the tolls from August 2020 to March 2021.
There were 10 more COVID-19 deaths statewide, however, the third straight day with double-digit fatalities. The last time Minnesota had a three-day stretch with 10 or more deaths linked to the illness was about three weeks ago.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,403.
Of the 23 new cases confirmed in the area Thursday, Blue Earth County's six were the most. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties each had four.
All nine area counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 6
- Nicollet County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Brown County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
The region is on track for another drop in weekly case counts, which would be the fourth straight week with declining numbers. Friday's update will determine how big the drop will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.