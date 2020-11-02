MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's streak of four straight days with 90-plus new COVID-19 cases ended Monday, but the total didn't dip much lower.
All nine area counties had new cases and combined for 76 total, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The previous four days had an average of about 94 new cases.
The 451 newly confirmed cases since Thursday represent the region's highest five-day total during the pandemic so far.
Brown County's 20 new cases were the most in the area, followed by Blue Earth County's 11 and Le Sueur County's 10. None of the nine counties had fewer than three new cases.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Brown County — 20
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Sibley County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Faribault County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Martin County — Four
- Watonwan County — Three
Minnesota's new case total also continued to soar Monday. The health department reported another 2,954 new cases statewide.
Another nine Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,484.
