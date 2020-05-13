MANKATO — Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties all had at least one new COVID-19 case confirmed Wednesday.
The nine total new cases bring south-central Minnesota's count to 306 since the pandemic began, including two cases removed from Faribault County's total due to state reporting errors.
The state's death toll rose by 24, bringing the total to 638. None of the deaths was in south-central Minnesota, and the ages ranged from 30-39 years old and 100-plus years old.
The new cases in the region include:
- One in Blue Earth County, which has 69 total
- One in Nicollet County, which has 23 total
- Two in Waseca County, which has 18 total
- One in Brown County, which has 10 total
- Two in Watonwan County, which has 30 total
- One in Martin County, which has 113 total
Statewide cases rose by 431 Wednesday, the smallest increase since late April. The Minnesota Department of Health reported far fewer completed tests, however.
Health department officials said Tuesday they'd begin listing probable deaths linked to the illness alongside confirmed deaths. Wednesday's update showed just nine probable deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there wasn't a positive test, compared to the 638 total deaths.
