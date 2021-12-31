Despite vaccines for COVID-19, the emergence of new and more contagious variants made 2021 look way too much like the first year of the pandemic.
Early 2021 was encouraging as vaccines ramped up and more groups gradually became eligible. A mini-wave of cases in the spring gave way to rock-bottom numbers in June and July, offering hope that the pandemic would keep fizzling out.
In hindsight, it was actually the calm before a storm.
The contagious delta variant proved more elusive to initial vaccine doses when it came to cases, while a large chunk of the population refused to get vaccinated at all. Vaccinated Minnesotans continue to have far lower case, hospitalization and death rates compared to their unvaccinated peers, who disproportionately strain hospitals’ abilities to care for them on top of other needs.
Delta contagiousness combined with fewer mitigation strategies in place this year contributed to the fall and winter resembling or surpassing the worst stretches of the pandemic in 2020.
October, November and December ended up being three of the south-central Minnesota region’s five most deadly months since the pandemic began.
As the year went on, area families shared their heartache from losing loved ones to the virus.
The family of a Skyline woman who died from COVID-19 at age 77 in August, Dianne Honermann, urged people to get vaccinated and take further precautions to limit the chances of further fatalities. Honermann was vaccinated, but was a rare case of a fatality from a breakthrough infection driven by rampant community transmission.
“If the people that read this article are moved to reconsider how they have approached the pandemic with regard to vaccines and masks, and helping and trusting others, perhaps her death will have the heroic effect of saving some lives too,” wrote her son, Tom, to the Free Press in September.
Older populations continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic’s worst outcomes. Younger people, however, weren’t immune from difficulties.
A 19-year-old from North Mankato was among the locals hospitalized with the illness. Kian Olson returned home in September after nearly four weeks in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
At times he needed a ventilator to breathe. His mother, Nissa Sugden, said in August he planned to get vaccinated when he could after previously playing down COVID-19 risks.
“I mean, seeing your kid on a ventilator, and talking to him, watching his chest go up and down when it could be helped ... And then seeing him struggle afterwards ... is something nobody should have to go through if it can be helped,” Sugden said.
Olson recovered and returned home just before his terminally ill father died.
Many others in intensive care units with COVID-19 didn’t make it home. A total of 248 confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred in south-central Minnesota counties in 2021 as of Thursday.
Others recovered but felt long-haul COVID-19 symptoms months afterward. Jeff Ford of St. Peter said in June it took about six months after his October 2020 diagnosis to feel close to 100%.
A college instructor and musician, he remembered making peace with his condition as being “how I am now.”
Along with the staggering COVID-19 death tolls nationwide, millions are dealing with long-haul symptoms. The newness of the illness makes it too early to tell what long-term health impacts people will be dealing with from it in years to come.
Although 2021 felt like unwanted deja vu, new treatments do provide hope for a better 2022. Medications could soon become widely available, and early data suggests the new omicron variant may be less deadly than delta for some groups.
As was the case a year ago, though, the focus heading into early 2022 will be trying to prevent already stretched hospitals from being overrun by the next wave.
