MANKATO — Local restaurants, bars, gyms, salons, entertainment venues and shops have gone through a COVID rollercoaster ride in 2020, filled with twists, turns and heart-stopping falls.
Those in leisure and entertainment businesses have been financially and emotionally pummeled with waves of closures, partial openings and re-closings.
After struggling to stay afloat with takeout service and some outdoor and limited indoor service, restaurant and bar owners were devastated when Gov. Tim Walz in mid-November ordered restaurants and bars to again close indoor dining because of a surge in cases that threatened to overwhelm hospitals.
Steve Wegman, owner of Weggy’s On Campus and The 507 in downtown Mankato, said at the time that the closure order was gut-wrenching.
“We have staff we have to let go Friday night and it’s a month before Christmas. There’s no extra $600 for unemployment anymore so now they’re really in a pickle.
“I’ve never been the guy who said, ‘What about me?’ but what about me?” Wegman said.
But while many businesses have been financially damaged, many others have seen increased business — even record-setting sales. Grocery and liquor stores, home improvement centers, technology businesses and others saw sales soar as more people stayed at home.
Meat-processing companies such as Tony Downs in Madelia saw business soar as demand grew for its canned, pouched and frozen chicken and other proteins.
Local auto dealers saw a decline for a couple of months early in the pandemic but through the summer and fall were back at normal or near-normal sales numbers.
Stay-at-home
On March 25, 10 days after the first cases of community-spread COVID-19 were detected, the governor signed Executive Order 20-20 directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit movements outside of their home beyond essential needs.
It was one of 100 executive orders Walz would sign this year after declaring a peacetime emergency on March 13.
Fifteen of those orders related to closing or restricting businesses.
The stay-at-home order shuttered all but “essential” businesses leaving area businesses scrambling to set up employees to work remotely. The sudden shift to at-home work kept tech businesses busy helping companies beef up their internet systems and security and aiding employees working from home.
After the initial executive order, restaurants added prominent “Order Delivery” and “Order Carry-Out” buttons on their websites.
By late spring, restrictions were eased, allowing retail shops, salons and restaurants to reopen with restrictions.
Patrick Person, who with his brother Chris and other partners run several restaurants in the area, including Dino’s Pizzeria in North Mankato, Tav on the Ave, Number 4 and Flask in Mankato, and 3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter, said in mid-June the easing of regulations helped but not enough.
Person said the addition of indoor dining, at 50% capacity, would not allow restaurants and bars to be sustainable for long.
“We went from 20% of normal sales (with pickup and delivery), and maybe we’re nearly 50% now. But restaurants aren’t designed to work at 50%. They have to stay busy,” Person said.
On June 19 stores and food court businesses at River Hills Mall began reopening and the premier shopping center in the region began to steadily come back to life.
While more people were venturing into businesses, a debate over mask requirements was growing across the state.
In early July the Mankato City Council, on a divided vote, passed an emergency ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in stores, restaurants and most other indoor public spaces in the city. The ordinance, which had been adopted by some other cities, flamed debate and drew protests.
But by the end of July, wearing masks at all indoor public spaces became a statewide mandate that over the months has become accepted, if not always supported, by virtually everyone.
As the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to surge in the fall, Walz on Nov. 18 again ordered a halt to in-person restaurant dining and bar service and restrictions on social gatherings such as weddings and funerals as well as closing gyms. That order is to expire Jan. 11 unless Walz extends it.
Shopping local
Local small shops, which have been able to stay open with limited capacity under the governor’s latest order, say support has been good during the holiday season, but they still lag considerably behind past years.
“We had a lot of support on Shop Small Saturday and Black Friday,” said Brenda Sanderson of Bella Nova Boutique in Mankato’s Old Town.
“A lot of people have come in saying their goal is to support local businesses. Our sales are obviously down significantly from last year, but we’re holding on.”
Jenna Odegard of Bumbelou in Old Town said sales have been surprisingly strong.
“It has been really good. Usually the last week before Christmas is a bit slow for us, but it’s been crazy. I think a lot of people have been so intentional about keeping their dollars local as much as possible,” Odegard said.
