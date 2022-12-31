Minnesota voters gave Democratic lawmakers control of the House, Senate and governor’s seat in November, earning them a “trifecta” in the state government for the first time since 2014.
The DFL Party will be in control this upcoming legislative session as lawmakers tackle a budget, a potential bonding bill, a $17.6 billion surplus and more.
Locally, voters reelected Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato and Rep. Luke Frederick of Mankato. Rep.-elect Jeff Brand of St. Peter won back his seat after losing to Republican Rep. Susan Akland in 2020.
Republican Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake was reelected unopposed.
Statewide, the Walz-Flanagan ticket received 52% of the votes, or 1,312,349 votes total, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Democrats won in part due to strong support in urban areas.
In southern Minnesota, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties voted blue while surrounding counties voted red. Walz led by a 7.08% margin in Blue Earth County and a 6.32% margin in Nicollet County.
Meanwhile, Republican candidate Scott Jensen led in Brown and Faribault counties by about 30%, in Sibley County by 39%, in Le Sueur County by 27% and Waseca County by 28%.
State House and Senate races told a similar story.
Frentz won Senate District 18 by a 15.68% margin.
Meanwhile, Brand won House District 18A by a 2.2% margin and Frederick won 18B by 20.36%.
Minnesota Democrats also won attorney general, secretary of state and auditor races.
While Democrats have the majority, plenty of newcomers will join them in 2023, bringing new voices to help shape the direction of the party.
Slim margins will also require lawmakers to work across the aisle with their Republican counterparts.
Frentz and Frederick will both take on their respective majority leader roles this upcoming session.
Frentz has said his priorities include handling the surplus and passing a budget that includes funding for education, health care, long-term care facilities, transportation, public safety, agriculture and more.
He has also said he is an advocate for passing a bonding bill this session, which requires bipartisan support in the House and Senate and a supermajority to pass, adding it’s important for local projects like Mankato’s water resource recovery facility.
Frentz previously told The Free Press the DFL’s statewide success indicates voters trust them on key issues.
“I think it’s a sign that Minnesota voters expect us to go up there, get our work done and address the surplus in a way that gives the money back to them or invests it in a way that’s important to them,” he said.
Frederick has said he is pushing for investment in programs that support the mental health care workforce in Greater Minnesota this upcoming session.
In addition to mental health, he hopes lawmakers can pass a budget and get agency funding bills across the finish line.
He also said he wants to look long term when handling the state’s surplus.
“I think investing in Minnesota whether that is roads, bridges, data infrastructure, health care, the miscellaneous bonding projects will benefit Minnesotans long term. I will personally be advocating for those types of investments,” he’s said.
Brand, first elected in 2018, lost to Akland, of St. Peter, in 2020 before defeating the incumbent in November.
He previously told The Free Press he is prioritizing health care, protecting the environment, child care and fully funding education.
Brand said he is hoping to continue work to help fund child care facilities.
In addition, he added he’s eager to get money for schools, saying the state should make sure schools have more social workers and offer more ability to tackle mental health challenges.
The Legislature begins the new session on Jan. 3.
