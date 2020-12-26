ST. PETER — It was just after dawn on Feb. 16 when St. Peter resident Tyler Erickson saw large flames engulfing a building a block away from his house.
“I looked out and you could see the big flames shooting up with smoke,” Erickson told the Free Press that Sunday.
On closer inspection, he realized it was KingPins Bowling Center at 1671 S. Third Street that was on fire. By the time firefighters had the flames under control, the building was reduced to rubble.
Dwight Selders, who bought the 58-year-old building in 2014 with Jessica Tonsfeldt, was visibly upset when he arrived on the scene about an hour later to see the smoldering remains.
The U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms later joined the St. Peter Police Department and the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause — filing a search warrant application in Nicollet County District Court to search the property for evidence of the fire’s origin.
Fire Marshal Office investigator Ron Rahman concluded the fire likely originated at a pin-setting machine and found an opened canister of acetone, a highly flammable chemical used to oil equipment, according to court records.
Selders told investigators he started the fire accidentally while using a hand-held butane torch to prepare a pin setter, when a towel caught fire that morning.
He said he panicked when the fire started but didn’t explain why he didn’t call for help as he walked away from the orange glow, passing by fire extinguishers before turning off the lights and locking the door behind him.
Court documents from early March revealed that Selders and Tonsfeldt had separated and she moved out of their Le Sueur home in early February.
On Feb. 11, Tonsfeldt resigned from the business in a text message to Selders and told investigators she hadn’t been in the bowling alley since Feb. 10.
Tonsfeldt shared copies of text responses she said Selders had sent following her decision to quit the business. One message reportedly stated, “we need this to work so we both don’t have a negative impact on us financially.” Another said, “might as well shut it down and let it go then.”
Tonsfeldt told investigators the business was not as profitable as they had hoped, and both had to keep their day jobs to stay afloat. She said the couple took out a loan of $300,000 when they bought the building and Selders himself took out another loan of $118,000.
Both had discussed selling the business but because other bowling alleys were already for sale in the area, they didn’t think they would have any buyers.
Selders, of Le Sueur, was charged in June with two felony counts of arson in Nicollet County District Court.
Investigators said Selders gave conflicting statements about how the fire started — first stating he was not in the building the morning of the fire, later saying he was in the building but didn’t start the fire, to stating he started the fire accidentally.
But a fire investigator was unable to find any evidence of a bucket, torch or the other items Selders had described.
Surveillance video inside and outside of the business from the morning of the fire showed Selders walk into the building toward the pinsetters before leaving just six minutes later as the flames expanded behind him. He stopped for coffee on his way home.
Selders’ attorney, Patrick Casey, told The Free Press in June that his client is innocent, and the fire was an accident.
“It wasn’t intentional,” Casey said. “We will let the court process bear that out.”
A jury trial is slated to begin on April 12 in Nicollet County District Court.
