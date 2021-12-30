The news on April 2 was almost unimaginable, sort of like the Minnesota River announcing it would be leaving Mankato.
After 155 years in the city — including 109 years residing at and operating Our Lady of Good Counsel — the School Sisters of Notre Dame said they were preparing to move their 144 mostly elderly nuns from their hilltop home and sell the sweeping and historic campus for redevelopment.
“In order to focus on our mission, ministry and the health care of our sisters and not be managers of property is the primary reason,” Sister Joyce Kolbet said of the motivation for the sale.
While Loyola Catholic School will continue to operate on the campus, the remainder of the 135 acres and the historic brick buildings, even the chapel, were listed for sale.
“We’re in dialogue with a number of interested parties, and we’re carefully vetting all options,” Kolbet said in April. “Although there are many possibilities on the horizon, there’s been no agreement at this point.”
Founded in Bavaria in 1833, the School Sisters of Notre Dame first sent members to Mankato in 1865 to teach the children of German immigrants in Catholic schools throughout the region. By 1912, they had purchased the picturesque property overlooking Mankato and built Good Counsel Academy, a boarding school for girls.
Our Lady of Good Counsel was also a regional base for the sisters, who supplied teachers to parochial schools throughout the Upper Midwest and Northwest.
The boarding school closed in 1980, although the local Catholic schools eventually filled much of the academic space of the former academy. The number of sisters, though, has been in decline for more than a half-century.
The SSND Central Pacific Province, which includes Good Counsel, has about 800 nuns — down from more than 7,000 in 1967. Provincial leaders decided that selling their four remaining campuses would reduce costs and generate revenue to provide health care and housing for the province’s mostly elderly nuns while also continuing the congregation’s educational mission.
While the provincial leaders didn’t rule out the possibility the retired teachers living at Good Counsel could be moved to other residential quarters in Mankato, the province intends to sell all of the campus other than the cemetery. At the province’s campus in suburban Milwaukee, that meant the creation of private residential housing, including upscale apartments, with the nuns moving out earlier this year.
Whatever the fate of Good Counsel, its future will be very different than its past. Even in the four decades after Good Counsel Academy’s closure, the campus was a community gathering place for concerts, the winter Solstice Celebration, arts/crafts shows, environmental seminars and a community garden.
And the sisters have been a constant presence in the broader community, volunteering at Mankato’s senior center, working at the local food shelf, tutoring school children, and participating in anti-war protests and social justice gatherings.
The School Sisters also employ 150 laypeople, including part-timers.
SSND has been largely silent since April about the status of its search for the right buyer — one capable of offering both the right price and the right future for the property. A real estate listing in mid-summer, however, showed that the initiative was moving forward.
The description of the property in the listing noted that it included more than 100 forested and landscaped acres in the heart of Mankato, 154 residential units, a basketball gym, a library, a conference center, a large solar array, multiple historic buildings, art studios and a Romanesque chapel featuring 60 stained-glass windows and imported marble and tile from Italy and Germany. The asking price was $10.63 million.
“On the ‘unique’ scale, this one is off the charts,” Jon Kietzer, owner of Century 21 Landmark Realtors, told The Free Press in September.
City approval will be required for virtually any redevelopment ultimately proposed for Good Counsel.
So far, the fate of the property has made it to the City Council’s agenda in just one way — a repeated attempt by numerous members of the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood to preclude construction of rental housing on the Good Counsel-owned meadow adjacent to their single-family residential area.
Earlier this month, a narrow majority on the council declined to take action until a specific proposal is brought forward by SSND or by the buyer the sisters select.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.