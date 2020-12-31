MANKATO — From the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the region on March 15 to a grim end to the year, the worst pandemic in a century dominated life in south-central Minnesota in 2020.
Along the way, the novel coronavirus infected more than 17,000 residents in the nine-county region and contributed to at least 165 deaths.
Some counties were hit harder than others, but all experienced tragic losses particularly among older populations.
The pandemic’s severity ebbed and flowed as the year went on, but the peaks followed a somewhat predictable pattern. First came upticks in cases, then hospitalizations, then deaths.
And what looked like a peak for cases in May ended up paling in comparison to later surges in November and early December. Deaths, meanwhile, only ramped up as the end of the year approached.
Between mid-March — when the first area case was confirmed in Waseca County — and Aug. 11, the region had only 27 total COVID deaths. Since then, there have been 138 COVID deaths in area counties.
Of the 138, 95 were confirmed in November and December. December alone had 55 COVID deaths as of Wednesday.
Despite the toll that cases, hospitalizations and deaths took on the region, south-central Minnesota was often in relatively better shape than the state as a whole. It was rare for the region to have higher weekly positivity rates, which measure the percent of cases resulting in positive cases, than Minnnesota’s weekly numbers.
Despite having by far the biggest population among the nine area counties, Blue Earth County had the second lowest COVID death rate and the fifth lowest case rate per 10,000 residents. Brown and Martin counties had the highest death rates per 10,000 residents, while Waseca and Watonwan counties had the highest case rates.
But overall, the region seemed to outperform the state as a whole.
Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition, partly attributed south-central Minnesota’s relatively better metrics to the region’s sense of community. Good messaging and a general willingness to follow public health advice may have also helped, he added.
“We’ve got strong communities in south-central Minnesota,” he said. “It’s inbred with us and we take care of our own really.”
Responding to the pandemic was a challenge like no other he’s experienced in his more than 35 years in his field. The word “unprecedented” got thrown around a lot in 2020, but it really was.
“I’ve never lived through something like this,” Weller said. “This is so much worse than H1N1, much worse than Ebola, because of the length of the response.”
Tornadoes can be devastating but they usually wreak havoc in one swoop before the rebuilding starts. COVID, Weller said, went on and on and its impacts will still be felt for years to come.
Apart from the lost or disrupted lives, stories of resiliency after diagnoses also abounded this year. Families navigated tricky quarantines together, couples shared moments of joy upon being reunited and frontline health workers received hope through much-anticipated vaccines.
The Jeddeloh family of Mankato shared how emotionally painful the illness was when both parents contracted COVID in August. Father, Rick, was hospitalized for five days while his wife, Kirsten, quarantined with it at their home and their daughter, Clara, 12, avoided getting it from them.
“It affects people that you love in ways, if you’ve never had it, you’ll never understand,” Rick said afterward. “The isolation of COVID is one of the worst things people have to go through.”
After a fatiguing nine months for the region, some hope came in the form of vaccines for hospital workers this month. Justin Legred, a charge nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Mankato, stepped up to receive his first of two doses on Dec. 21.
“I just hope and pray that the American people listen to the people that have dedicated their lives to helping,” he said in encouraging others to seek the vaccine when they’re eligible.
As 2020 ends, Weller said the already approved vaccines and others nearing approval can offer encouragement for 2021.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It’s not bright, it’s dim, but that light will get brighter.”
