MANKATO — Despite the pandemic, the Greater Mankato area saw solid growth in construction and new stores. Some big projects that started last year were wrapped up and several big development plans slated to begin next year were being finalized.
Two empty big-box store buildings are finding new life.
Mike Drummer purchased the former Shopko building on Madison Avenue and has begun work on a major renovation that will be home to a two-level Crooked Pint Ale House with a mezzanine overlooking a small hockey rink. The Crooked Pint will be attached to a 500-person event space. The restaurant also will have the largest outdoor deck in southwest Minnesota.
In April 2017, Crooked Pint won USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award for Best Juicy Lucy in the state of Minnesota and in May 2019 it won USA Today’s Reader’s Choice for Best Hot Dish in Minnesota.
Elsewhere inside and out will be pickleball courts, golf simulators, cornhole games, ax throwing and more.
And the Mankato YMCA board is taking a close look at using a big chunk of the building for their long-wanted east-side facility.
Green Mill on the Go also will be included. The new concept offers takeout and third-party delivery of all the Green Mill pizzas, wings and cheese breads.
A Bomgaars farm and ranch store recently opened in the building that was formerly home to Gander Mountain and Gordmans, near the intersection of Highways 22 and 14.
It is the flagship store for Bomgaars, which has more than 100 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Kansas. They have traditionally focused on serving smaller communities, including Waseca, Fairmont, Blue Earth and Albert Lea.
Construction began late this fall on a Slim Chickens on the spot where Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill was on Madison Avenue.
Steve Letnes and business partner Pete Poepping are leading the project. They and other partners own Boulder Tap, 7 West Tap House and Grizzly’s in Mankato and in many other locations in the Upper Midwest.
“Our company is looking to diversify,” Letnes told The Free Press this fall.
Slim Chickens has about 150 locations, but in the Upper Midwest they only have a few restaurants — two in Sioux Falls and one coming to Fargo. The chain has 650 new stores signed up for development agreements around the country. Letnes said his group signed a 13-unit agreement with Slim Chickens.
Several blocks down the street, Nicole Wood this fall opened the Swiss & Madison restaurant in the former Charley’s restaurant building, started by her late father Charles Sadaka in 1987.
At another spot on Madison Avenue, the former Long John Silver’s building is to be razed and replaced by Scooter’s Coffee shop, a fast-growing franchise chain.
The largest private investment in Mankato’s Old Town business district in 50 years came to fruition this year when the Studio Five building opened.
The $3.2 million project brought a pair of ground-floor commercial businesses and 17 apartments to the 500 block of North Riverfront Drive.
Johnson Outdoors did a major expansion of its facility along Highway 14, in the Eastwood Industrial Park.
Several major apartment complexes are also nearing final planning as the year comes to a close.
Landmark Apartments on the corner of Main and Second streets downtown is to be 33 upscale apartments with the region’s first micro-distillery, a cocktail lounge and an event center on the first floor.
The opposite corner of the same intersection is slated for two major high-rise apartment buildings on the site of the former Old National Bank building.
A 48-unit apartment building targeted at tenants from a wide range of incomes, along with a row of townhouses, should be under construction in March on a long-vacant lot just north of Cub Foods West.
And on Highway 169 north, a $30 million project is slated for the Dutler Bowl site and an adjacent car wash, bringing 168 new apartment units.
In North Mankato, a new Frandsen Bank building opened on Belgrade Avenue, across the street from its former location.
In upper North Mankato, a new Caribou Coffee is under construction off Lor Ray Drive, in a former Frandsen satellite office that was closed when the new bank opened. And a new 68-room Comfort Inn and Suites opened off of Commerce Drive in upper North Mankato in the spring.
Population growing
The increased development coincided with a boost in population. According to the 2020 census, Mankato’s population was 44,488, up 13.2% over the past decade.
North Mankato’s population was 14,275, up 6.6%, while St. Peter’s population was 12,066, up 7.8%.
New Ulm had 14,120 residents, up 4.4% over 10 years, while Waseca was at 9,229, down 1.9%.
Blue Earth County’s population was up 8%, with 69,112 residents. Nicollet County has a population of 34,454, up 5.3%.
